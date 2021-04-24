PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Randy Martin, a flight line division chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes the main rotor head on a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 24. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:01 Photo ID: 6631238 VIRIN: 210424-M-LE234-1159 Resolution: 4466x3190 Size: 1.97 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.