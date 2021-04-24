Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 5 of 9]

    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesus LopezGonzales, a CH-53E Super Stallion power plant mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes maintenance on an aircraft aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 24. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6631237
    VIRIN: 210424-M-LE234-1142
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion
    (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    11th MEU
    Aircraft
    Maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT