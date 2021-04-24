(VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Neal Geving, a CH-53E Super Stallion plane captain with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), assesses maintenance on an aircraft aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 24. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

