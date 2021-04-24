(VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU Conducts Maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Medina, a collateral duty quality assurance representative with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), adjusts the sleeve and spindle on a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 24. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021