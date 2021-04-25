PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Quincy Segraves, a motor transportation operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), opens a fuel tank to check fuel levels on a 7-ton truck aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 25. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:09 Photo ID: 6631074 VIRIN: 210424-M-PQ699-1065 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.77 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB 11 conducts fuel checks before ship to shore movement [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.