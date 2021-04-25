Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 11 conducts fuel checks before ship to shore movement [Image 4 of 5]

    CLB 11 conducts fuel checks before ship to shore movement

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Quincy Segraves, a motor transportation operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), opens a fuel tank to check fuel levels on a 7-ton truck aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 25. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Trucks
    Drivers
    Maintainers
    operational readiness
    11 MEU
    CLB 11

