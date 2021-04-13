Ian Smith, fire management officer, Forestry Branch, shows Michelle Wilcox, wildlife biologist, where she'll be working during controlled burns on Fort Jackson, April 13.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 20:10
|Photo ID:
|6630972
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-LS252-234
|Resolution:
|5322x3548
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Jackson resumes prescribed burns [Image 2 of 2], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT