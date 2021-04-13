Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Jackson resumes prescribed burns [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Jackson resumes prescribed burns

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Ian Smith, fire management officer, Forestry Branch, shows Michelle Wilcox, wildlife biologist, where she'll be working during controlled burns on Fort Jackson, April 13.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 20:10
    Photo ID: 6630972
    VIRIN: 210413-A-LS252-234
    Resolution: 5322x3548
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson resumes prescribed burns [Image 2 of 2], by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Jackson resumes prescribed burns
    Fort Jackson resumes prescribed burns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forestry
    controlled burns
    prescribed burns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT