COMMAC visits Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, Air Combat Command, and other U.S. Air Force Airmen listen to a briefing on AGILE FLAG 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 4, 2021. The group consisted of several distinguished visitors who observed a day during the experimental exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US