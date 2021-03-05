Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Golden Knights jump for mental health with 'Team Unbroken' [Image 6 of 8]

    Army Golden Knights jump for mental health with 'Team Unbroken'

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Collett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The United States Army Parachute Team celebrate mental health awareness month by conducting tandem jumps May 3 at the Laurinburg-Maxton airport with Team Unbroken and the Steven A. Cohen Clinic at Centerstone in Fayetteville, NC to bring awareness of veterans and military family's mental health and it's complexities of care.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:51
    VIRIN: 210503-A-ZL248-1109
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    mentalhealthawareness
    armygoldenknights
    tandemskydive

