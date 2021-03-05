Army Golden Knights jump for mental health with 'Team Unbroken'

The United States Army Parachute Team celebrate mental health awareness month by conducting tandem jumps May 3 at the Laurinburg-Maxton airport with Team Unbroken and the Steven A. Cohen Clinic at Centerstone in Fayetteville, NC to bring awareness of veterans and military family's mental health and it's complexities of care.

