    5-73 Loadout [Image 4 of 7]

    5-73 Loadout

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    5th Squadron 73rd Calvary Regiment on their way to the staging point for Defender Europe exercise Swift Response 21 along with Companies from 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment and two platoons from 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion respectively from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6630299
    VIRIN: 210501-A-US161-001
    Resolution: 4525x2681
    Size: 691.95 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-73 Loadout [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Swift Response 21
    Defender Europe 21
    5-73SR21

