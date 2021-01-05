5-73 Loadout

5th Squadron 73rd Calvary Regiment on their way to the staging point for Defender Europe exercise Swift Response 21 along with Companies from 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment and two platoons from 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion respectively from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

