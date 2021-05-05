Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAFM C-12 Departs

    NAFM C-12 Departs

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210505-N-EJ241-1087

    MISAWA, Japan (May 5, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Demareo Davis, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, signals the crew of a C-12 Huron during the aircraft’s departure. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 06:42
    Photo ID: 6629930
    VIRIN: 210505-N-EJ241-1087
    Resolution: 6218x4145
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: ROXIE, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAFM C-12 Departs, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Departing
    NAFM
    CTF-74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT