NAFM C-12 Departs

MISAWA, Japan (May 5, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Demareo Davis, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, signals the crew of a C-12 Huron during the aircraft’s departure. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

