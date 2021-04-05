Franz Dietrich, a German local national assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Health Clinics at Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted a "One Community" COVID-19 vaccine drive May 3-7 to provide thousands of appointments to the 7ATC community of Soldiers, spouses, Department of the Army civilians, veterans and local nationals employed by the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 05:38
|Photo ID:
|6629921
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-BS310-0070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.82 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass vaccination at 7ATC, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
