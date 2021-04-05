Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass vaccination at 7ATC

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Franz Dietrich, a German local national assigned to Training Support Activity Europe, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Health Clinics at Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted a "One Community" COVID-19 vaccine drive May 3-7 to provide thousands of appointments to the 7ATC community of Soldiers, spouses, Department of the Army civilians, veterans and local nationals employed by the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    TAGS

    vaccination
    TSAE
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    Covid19

