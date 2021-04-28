Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Souda Spotlight: Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jakob Wallis, Public Works Department

    GREECE

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210428-N-AZ866-0010 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 10, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jakob Wallis, poses for a photo as Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Sailor in the Spotlight April 10, 2021. Sanders, a native of Rhea County, Tenn., joined the Navy August 2016 and has been stationed at NSA Souda Bay since October 2020. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Souda Spotlight: Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jakob Wallis, Public Works Department, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Sailor in the Spotlight

