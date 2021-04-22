Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering Technician Shane Buzby Loads a CCU-148/B Impulse Cartridge into a MLU-57/B Cutter Body

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210422-N-CM812-041
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Ballistic Test Branch Engineering Technician Shane Buzby loads a CCU-148/B Impulse Cartridge into a MLU-57/B Cutter Body, April 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 04:38
    Photo ID: 6629892
    VIRIN: 210422-N-CM812-041
    Resolution: 4942x3295
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Technician Shane Buzby Loads a CCU-148/B Impulse Cartridge into a MLU-57/B Cutter Body, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
    MLU-57/B Cutter
    Ballistic Test

