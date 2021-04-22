210422-N-CM812-041
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Ballistic Test Branch Engineering Technician Shane Buzby loads a CCU-148/B Impulse Cartridge into a MLU-57/B Cutter Body, April 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)
