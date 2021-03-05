Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines depart USS Makin Island during Northern Edge 21 [Image 4 of 8]

    15th MEU Marines depart USS Makin Island during Northern Edge 21

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210503-M-UY835-1016 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Morrow records video during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6629769
    VIRIN: 210503-M-UY835-1016
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines depart USS Makin Island during Northern Edge 21 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    15th Meu
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

