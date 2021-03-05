15th MEU Marines depart USS Makin Island during Northern Edge 21

210503-M-UY835-1048 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 3, 2021) – U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit board an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, speaks on the intercom of his aircraft prior to takeoff from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

