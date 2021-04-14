Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pearl Harbor conducts flight operations [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Pearl Harbor conducts flight operations

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, lands aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. Pearl Harbor is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    This work, USS Pearl Harbor conducts flight operations [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS

