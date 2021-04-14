USS Pearl Harbor conducts flight operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), April 14. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. Pearl Harbor is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

