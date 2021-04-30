Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa W. Scott relinquishes responsibility as the US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal command sergeant major by virtue of passing the unit colors to Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, at the relinquishment of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal on April 30.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 23:15 Photo ID: 6629543 VIRIN: 210430-A-A4602-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.08 MB Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Cramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.