Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major [Image 1 of 2]

    Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Eric Cramer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    Command Sgt. Maj. Tisa W. Scott relinquishes responsibility as the US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal command sergeant major by virtue of passing the unit colors to Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, at the relinquishment of responsibility ceremony held in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal on April 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 23:15
    Photo ID: 6629543
    VIRIN: 210430-A-A4602-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Cramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major
    Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scott relinquishes responsibility as USAG RIA command sergeant major

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    relinquishment of responsibility ceremony
    US Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT