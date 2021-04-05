Project Athena at Rucker

Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, Mission Command Center of Excellence director, speaks with U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence captains career course students following a Project Athena presentation at Fort Rucker, Ala., on May 4, 2021. Project Athena is a leader development program intended to enable Soldiers and Army civilians to embrace personal and professional self-development.

