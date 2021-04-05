Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, Mission Command Center of Excellence director, speaks with U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence captains career course students following a Project Athena presentation at Fort Rucker, Ala., on May 4, 2021. Project Athena is a leader development program intended to enable Soldiers and Army civilians to embrace personal and professional self-development.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 23:12
|Photo ID:
|6629535
|VIRIN:
|210504-A-MD562-266
|Resolution:
|5277x3518
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Project Athena at Rucker, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
