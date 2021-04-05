Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Project Athena at Rucker

    Project Athena at Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, Mission Command Center of Excellence director, speaks with U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence captains career course students following a Project Athena presentation at Fort Rucker, Ala., on May 4, 2021. Project Athena is a leader development program intended to enable Soldiers and Army civilians to embrace personal and professional self-development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 23:12
    Photo ID: 6629535
    VIRIN: 210504-A-MD562-266
    Resolution: 5277x3518
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Athena at Rucker, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Project Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT