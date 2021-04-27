Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RCH-A selects best leaders [Image 4 of 4]

    RCH-A selects best leaders

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Spc. Felipe Figueroa from Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, MD participates in the ACFT portion of Regional Health Command- Atlantic Best Leader Competition.

