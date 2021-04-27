RCH-A selects best leaders

Spc. Felipe Figueroa from Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, MD participates in the ACFT portion of Regional Health Command- Atlantic Best Leader Competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 20:21
|Photo ID:
|6629117
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-LS154-986
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
