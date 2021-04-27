First Sgt. Scott Schumacher, from Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center on Fort Gordon participates in the ACFT April 27 as part of the Regional Health Command Best Leader Competition,, held on Fort Stewart.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 20:21 Photo ID: 6629114 VIRIN: 210427-A-LS154-547 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.61 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RCH-A selects best leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.