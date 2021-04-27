RCH-A selects best leaders

First Sgt. Scott Schumacher, from Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center on Fort Gordon participates in the ACFT April 27 as part of the Regional Health Command Best Leader Competition,, held on Fort Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 20:21
|Photo ID:
|6629114
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-LS154-547
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
