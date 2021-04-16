Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HP-Forge Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 12 of 16]

    HP-Forge Groundbreaking Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Colonel Joshe Raetz, Commander, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Human Platform-Force Generation (HP-Forge) building on the campus of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina April 16, 2021. The HP-Forge building represents the final building on USAJFKSWCS's new campus and will include space for cognitive education and performance, adaptability/engagement training, cardio/strength/nutrition education and training, physical therapy, behavioral health providers and shared training spaces such as a synthetic training gym and classrooms. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 18:22
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    This work, HP-Forge Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWCS
    Army
    HP-Forge
    Human Platform
    Pysical Fitness

