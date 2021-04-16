HP-Forge Groundbreaking Ceremony

Colonel Joshe Raetz, Commander, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Human Platform-Force Generation (HP-Forge) building on the campus of the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School (USAJFKSWCS) at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina April 16, 2021. The HP-Forge building represents the final building on USAJFKSWCS's new campus and will include space for cognitive education and performance, adaptability/engagement training, cardio/strength/nutrition education and training, physical therapy, behavioral health providers and shared training spaces such as a synthetic training gym and classrooms. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

