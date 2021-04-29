When a laser beam strikes a windshield, it often diffuses, making the windshield temporarily opaque. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6628641
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-GH181-2002
|Resolution:
|4030x2659
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab [Image 2 of 2], by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab
LEAVE A COMMENT