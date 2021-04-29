Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab [Image 2 of 2]

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Mary Pacinda 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    When a laser beam strikes a windshield, it often diffuses, making the windshield temporarily opaque. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6628641
    VIRIN: 210429-F-GH181-2002
    Resolution: 4030x2659
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab [Image 2 of 2], by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab
    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science and Technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Dayton Daily News
    Innovation
    Washington State Patrol
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT