Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab [Image 1 of 2]

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Mary Pacinda 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Flight Officer Camron Iverson of the Washington State Patrol tested laser protection lenses formulated at AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6628629
    VIRIN: 210429-F-GH181-2001
    Resolution: 2576x1932
    Size: 742.11 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab [Image 2 of 2], by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab
    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Washington State Patrol pilots successfully test special laser eye protection developed at Wright-Patterson Lab

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science and Technology
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Dayton Daily News
    Innovation
    Washington State Patrol
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT