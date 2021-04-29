Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces Students Don Green Berets at Ceremony [Image 18 of 19]

    Special Forces Students Don Green Berets at Ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School don their green berets for the first time during a Regimental First Formation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina April 29, 2021. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces Students Don Green Berets at Ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    SWCS
    Graduation
    Special Forces
    De Oppresso Liber
    Regimental First Formation

