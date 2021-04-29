Major General James B. Linder, U.S. Army retired, presents an Army Achievement Medal to a Soldier during a graduation ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina April 29, 2021. The ceremony marked the completion of the Special Forces Qualification Course where Soldiers earned the honor of wearing the green beret, the official headgear of Special Forces. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
Special Forces Students Don Green Berets at Ceremony