Soldiers sign in for the 18.6-mile road march held April 21 at Fort Polk’s Warrior Hills Golf Course to earn their Norwegian Foot March badge.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 15:45
|Photo ID:
|6628479
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-WU691-042
|Resolution:
|2100x1575
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers earn coveted Norwegian Foot March badge, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers earn coveted Norwegian Foot March badge
LEAVE A COMMENT