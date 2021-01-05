NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter

210501-N-AZ866-0075 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 1, 2021) Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Madison Harvey, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, poses for a photo with Carmine, a shelter dog, during a community outreach event at the Souda Animal Shelter May 1, 2021. Harvey, a native of New Kensington, Pa., has been in the Navy for 1 year and 4 months and at NSA Souda Bay for 7 months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

