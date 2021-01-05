NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter

210501-N-AZ866-0124 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 1, 2021) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Tezhane Williams, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, helps sort dog food during a community outreach event at the Souda Animal Shelter May 1, 2021. Williams, a native of Alexandria, Va., has been in the Navy for 1 year and 2 months and at NSA Souda Bay for 3 months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

