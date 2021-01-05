Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter [Image 1 of 7]

    NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter

    GREECE

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210501-N-AZ866-0011 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 1, 2021) Personnel Specialist 1st Class John Braun, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, performs yard work during a community outreach event at the Souda Animal Shelter May 1, 2021. Braun, a native of St. Louis, Mo., has been in the Navy for 9 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 5 months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

