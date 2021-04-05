Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) arrives to Batumi, Georgia

    BATUMI, GEORGIA

    05.04.2021

    BATUMI, Georgia — The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) pulls into Batumi, Georgia, after completing interoperability exercises and drills with the Georgian coast guard, May 4, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Georgia)

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Batumi, Georgia

    Sixth Fleet
    partners
    Black Sea
    WMSL 753
    Georgia coast guard

