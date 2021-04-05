USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) arrives to Batumi, Georgia

BATUMI, Georgia — The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) pulls into Batumi, Georgia, after completing interoperability exercises and drills with the Georgian coast guard, May 4, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy Georgia)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 12:18
|Location:
|BATUMI, GE
U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Batumi, Georgia
