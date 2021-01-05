Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21. [Image 9 of 9]

    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.

    ROMANIA

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Nelson 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 67th SOS took off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Airport to support a team of Georgian SOF members on Saturday May 1st 2021 to participate in Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe’s annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6628052
    VIRIN: 210501-A-WI067-081
    Resolution: 4422x3075
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21. [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.
    67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Stronger Together
    SOFinEurope
    TFP21
    Trojan Footprint 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT