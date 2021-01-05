67th SOS support to Georgian SOF members to participate in Trojan Footprint 21.

A MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 67th SOS took off from Mihail Kogălniceanu Airport to support a team of Georgian SOF members on Saturday May 1st 2021 to participate in Trojan Footprint 21. Trojan Footprint 21 is Special Operations Command Europe’s annual exercise to demonstrate proficiencies, assess the readiness and lethality of our respective forces, and to continue improving interoperability with allies and partners.
