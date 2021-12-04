PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), land a CH-53 Super Stallion on the deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 12. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 Photo ID: 6628010 Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN This work, VMM 165 Reinforced conducts flight ops aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ian Simmons