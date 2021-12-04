Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM 165 Reinforced conducts flight ops aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 4 of 6]

    VMM 165 Reinforced conducts flight ops aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), land a CH-53 Super Stallion on the deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 12. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM 165 Reinforced conducts flight ops aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

