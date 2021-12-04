11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), load CH-53E Super Stallions aboard Portland, April 12. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

