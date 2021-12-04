11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) A CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sits on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 12. Portland is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th MEU. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

