    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 2 of 6]

    11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 12, 2021) U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), unload a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 12. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 04:26
    Photo ID: 6627990
    VIRIN: 210412-M-LE234-1056
    Resolution: 6000x3375
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    11th MEU
    Mechanics
    Aviation

