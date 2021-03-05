210503-N-RC734-1003



MISAWA, Japan (May 3, 2021) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, Rear Adm. Will Pennington, left, talks with Commanding Officer, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 32, Cmdr. Marcus Kephart and his executive officer Cmdr. James Charapich during a tour of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. Pennington toured the squadrons currently deployed in Misawa and attended briefs for the mission capabilities of the aircraft. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 04:21 Photo ID: 6627987 VIRIN: 210503-N-RC734-1003 Resolution: 2700x1797 Size: 1.52 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rear Adm. Pennington Visits Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.