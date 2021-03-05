Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Pennington Visits Misawa [Image 1 of 3]

    Rear Adm. Pennington Visits Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Buliavac 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210503-N-RC734-1012

    MISAWA, Japan (May 3, 2021) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, Rear Adm. Will Pennington, center, walks with Cmdr. Rodney Erler, assigned to CTF-72, left, and Cmdr. Thomas Doran, executive officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 during a tour of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. Pennington toured the squadrons currently deployed in Misawa and attended briefs for the mission capabilities of the aircraft. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Pennington Visits Misawa [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CTF-70
    CTF-72
    P-8A Poseidon
    VP-8

