11th MEU conduct replenishment-at-sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) Combat Cargo Marines assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) move cargo on the flight deck of the ship during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, April 19. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training off the coast of southern California. Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

