    11th MEU conduct replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 14]

    11th MEU conduct replenishment-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 21, sling loads cargo during a vertical replenishment at-sea with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 19. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Photo ID: 6627866
    VIRIN: 210419-M-ET529-1243
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conduct replenishment-at-sea [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Combat Cargo
    Essex ARG
    Sea Hawk
    HSC 21

