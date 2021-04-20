11th MEU conduct replenishment-at-sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 19, 2021) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 21, retrieves cargo from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea, April 19. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting routine training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

