    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training

    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, California (April 16, 2021) U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gain control of a detainee at a simulated evacuation control center site, April 16. Elements from Combat Logistics Battalion 11 and BLT 1/1 moved from ship to shore to evacuate designated personnel during an ECC exercise. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group while underway in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 00:41
    VIRIN: 210416-M-VW477-1229
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    1/1
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    ECC
    11thMEU
    VMM-165

