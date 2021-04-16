Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training [Image 6 of 15]

    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Viscount, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, April 16. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Pearl Harbor is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 00:41
    Photo ID: 6627850
    VIRIN: 210416-M-VW477-1130
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 426.41 KB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training
    11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1/1
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    ECC
    11thMEU
    VMM-165

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT