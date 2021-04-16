11th MEU Marines conduct evacuation control training

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Viscount, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, April 16. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine operations with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Pearl Harbor is underway as part of the Essex ARG in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021