Spc. Cody Odum takes part in a land navigation competition during the National Guard's 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. on May 3, 2021 (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).



The National Guard's 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition is being held at the Alabama National Guard's Fort McClellan Training Center and features two Soldiers each from 10 states/territories in the southeast U.S. The top NCO and top lower enlisted Soldier will go on to compete in the national-level competition this summer. Soldiers came from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the Virgin Islands to test their mental and physical endurance, their military knowledge and Soldier skills, their weapons proficiency, and their resilience under stress.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2016 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:53 Photo ID: 6627666 VIRIN: 160222-A-OK577-952 Resolution: 6017x4157 Size: 33.31 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition in full swing [Image 8 of 8], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.