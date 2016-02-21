Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition in full swing [Image 5 of 8]

    2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition in full swing

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Sgt. William Bechtold is questioned during a soldier's board at the National Guard's 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. on May 3, 2021 (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye).

    The National Guard's 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition is being held at the Alabama National Guard's Fort McClellan Training Center and features two Soldiers each from 10 states/territories in the southeast U.S. The top NCO and top lower enlisted Soldier will go on to compete in the national-level competition this summer. Soldiers came from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and the Virgin Islands to test their mental and physical endurance, their military knowledge and Soldier skills, their weapons proficiency, and their resilience under stress.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Region III Best Warrior Competition in full swing [Image 8 of 8], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Alabama
    National Guard
    Region III
    Compitition

