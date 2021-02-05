Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of Air National Guard visits 119th Wing [Image 15 of 15]

    Director of Air National Guard visits 119th Wing

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, speaks to Airmen of the 119th Wing during a town event, prior to recognizing the Airmen on stage behind him as outstanding performers, at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, North Dakota, May 2, 2021. During his visit, Loh had an opportunity to tour the facilities, get a closer look at the wing's capabilities and speak with Airmen about the status of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

    NGB
    ANG
    National Guard
    Loh

