Director of Air National Guard visits 119th Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, speaks to Airmen of the 119th Wing during a town hall event at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, North Dakota, May 2, 2021. During his visit, Loh had an opportunity to tour the facilities, get a closer look at the wing's capabilities answer questions from the Airmen, and speak with them about the status of the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 Location: FARGO, ND, US